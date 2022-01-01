BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It didn’t take long.
Meet the first baby born in Baltimore in 2022.
This is Jacob. He was born exactly 11 minutes after midnight at MedStar Harbor Hospital.
He surprised his mom Joice and dad Marc with an early arrival.
Jacob wasn’t due until Jan. 18. He weighs 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Mom Joice said they're so happy he's here, and his big sisters Liyam and Ellie are excited to meet him.