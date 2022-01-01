CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister after getting a hold of their father’s gun Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting took place just before 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Pulaski Street, police said. The girl’s injury is not life-threatening, police said.

The children’s father was at the scene when police recovered the weapon.

The investigation is continuing, but police said charges are pending.

