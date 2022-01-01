BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 cases are surging to unprecedented levels across the U.S. just as millions ring in the new year.

The country broke its average daily COVID-19 case record this week with an average of over 355,000 infections reported every day this week according to Johns Hopkins University

“Given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

While the Maryland Department of Health paused COVID-19 reporting for the holiday weekend, the latest numbers from Thursday show more than 14,000 new cases of the virus, a new single-day case increase record, while hospitalizations also reached a record total of 2,122.

Getting tested for the virus has been a problem for Marylanders, many struggling to find available testing or waiting in long lines to get tested.

“We had two members of my family take a at-home rapid test and it came back positive and we have not been able to find more rapid tests,” said Renee Sullivan of Annapolis.

The testing site at Anne Arundel Medical Center was opened up on Friday by the Maryland Department of Health to try to meet the growing demand.

But many said they had to wait for hours.

“This line wraps all the through this garage,” said Chanda Anderson, who was waiting in line.

Said Justin Magno, who also was waiting in line: “The line was pretty long never saw the beginning of it, kind of stumbled upon the end of it. Took me about an hour to get from that point to this point.”

Many more lined up at the other new testing site at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air.

Both sites are scheduled to stay open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week as the state tries to take action to address the surge

“They’re overloaded which is understandable I guess because no one expected this huge surge right around the holidays,” Sullivan said.

Only walk-ups are accepted at both of those new testing sites.

Something else to note, while those sites are scheduled to stay open until 3 p.m., Anne Arundel Medical Center had to close its site early because of large crowds and officials are expecting something similar throughout the weekend.

So, if you need to get tested, get there early.