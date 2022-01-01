CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police is seeking the public’s help finding an elderly man missing since Tuesday.
Nelson Pitts, 72, was last seen in the 7400 block of Clinton Vista Lane in his 1998 burgundy Ford F-150 truck with a Maryland tag of 4EV9932, police said.READ MORE: People Set Resolutions To Improve Health, Wealth In New Year
He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and a light-colored polo shirt.READ MORE: Two Men Killed, 16-Year-Old Boy Wounded In Baltimore New Year's Day Shooting
Anyone who may have seen Pitts is asked to call 911.MORE NEWS: Boy, 6, Accidentally Shoots, Wounds Sister, 5, With Father's Gun Saturday
