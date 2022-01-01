CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Crime, Fatal Shootings, gun violence, Homicide, New Year's Day shooting, Nonfatal shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new year is off to a violent start, as two men were killed and a 16-year-old boy wounded in a shooting 90 minutes into 2022, according to Baltimore Police.

The unidentified men were found with gunshot wounds about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

READ MORE: Boy, 6, Accidentally Shoots, Wounds Sister, 5, With Father's Gun Saturday

The 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and taken to a hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

READ MORE: Fire Destroys Bel Air Home Under Construction Saturday Morning

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Businesses Host Subdued Celebrations, Quieter Crowds For New Years Eve

 

CBS Baltimore Staff