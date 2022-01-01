BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new year is off to a violent start, as two men were killed and a 16-year-old boy wounded in a shooting 90 minutes into 2022, according to Baltimore Police.
The unidentified men were found with gunshot wounds about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and taken to a hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.