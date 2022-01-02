BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools and offices will be closed Monday due to inclement weather.
The school district released a statement Sunday evening saying schools and offices would be closed. Essential personnel are to report on time.
All school and community activities in school buildings are canceled. All childcare programs are also canceled.
Many parts of Maryland are under winter storm watches and warnings with snow anticipated to fall and accumulate. Some areas such as D.C. and Anne Arundel County could see higher totals.
Keep track of the latest delays and cancellations here.