BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens paid tribute Sunday to slain Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley with a moment of silence before kickoff.
Holley died Dec. 23 after she was removed from life support at Shock Trauma, where she had been hospitalized since being shot in the line of duty.
The Ravens previously released a statement honoring Holley for her sacrifice and contributions to the Baltimore community, calling the officer a "dedicated servant."
Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, was on duty when she was shot Dec. 16 inside her patrol car while parked along Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay.
Two men have been arrested in the case. They remain in police custody while court proceedings in her death and another man’s murder.