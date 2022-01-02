FORECASTWinter Storm Watch & Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland Overnight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County is closing all public schools on Monday due to weather, the school district announced Sunday evening.

All evening activities involving students and staff, all community-sponsored programs in district buildings and all Board of Education meetings are canceled, the district said.

While liberal leave is in effect for district employees, here’s a breakdown of which staff need to report and which do not: 

  • AFSCME: Employees report as scheduled.
  • AMT: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.
  • ESP 10- and 11-Month: Employees do not report to work.
  • ESP 12-Month: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.
  • Food/Nutrition Services: Employees do not report to work.
  • HCASA-Admin: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, exercise liberal leave; or request permission to telework.
  • HCASA-NCS: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.
  • HCEA 10- and 11-month: Employees do not report to work.
  • HCEA 12-month: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.

All staff designated as emergency employees should report as directed by their supervisor.

