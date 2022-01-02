BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County is closing all public schools on Monday due to weather, the school district announced Sunday evening.

All evening activities involving students and staff, all community-sponsored programs in district buildings and all Board of Education meetings are canceled, the district said.

While liberal leave is in effect for district employees, here’s a breakdown of which staff need to report and which do not:

AFSCME: Employees report as scheduled.

AMT: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.

ESP 10- and 11-Month: Employees do not report to work.

ESP 12-Month: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.

Food/Nutrition Services: Employees do not report to work.

HCASA-Admin: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, exercise liberal leave; or request permission to telework.

HCASA-NCS: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.

HCEA 10- and 11-month: Employees do not report to work.

HCEA 12-month: Employees may report 90 minutes later than regular reporting time, or exercise liberal leave.

All staff designated as emergency employees should report as directed by their supervisor.