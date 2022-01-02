Gov. Hogan Mobilizes State Agencies Ahead Of Winter Storm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is mobilizing resources in preparation for a winter storm that could impact the state’s roads and infrastructure, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday.
The effort comes as much of the state is under winter weather advisories and warnings.
The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall Monday morning for parts of the state, with higher amounts anticipated near D.C., southern Maryland and along the Eastern Shore.
Forecasters rain will give way to snow early Monday, and they predict 30- to 40-mph wind gusts could cause the snow to drift.
“At my direction, our state is taking every precaution and coordinating resources to prepare for the first winter weather event of the year,” Hogan said. “I urge Marylanders to stay tuned to their local forecasts for the latest updates on road conditions and potential closures, heed the guidance of state and local authorities, and use common sense.”
Here’s how the state is preparing:
- Multiple state agencies, including the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM), Maryland Department of Transportation, and the Maryland State Police, are making preparations and coordinating with local jurisdictions.
- The State Highway Administration will activate its Statewide Operations Center, and CHART crews will enhance patrols. Maryland Transportation Authority crews are prepared to treat bridges and toll roads.
- At BWI Marshall Airport, winter weather crews are on alert and preparing to respond. Storm response equipment has been inspected and prepared for snow and ice removal activities. Passengers should plan to arrive at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure time and check with air carriers for any changes to flight schedules.
- The Maryland Transit Administration’s bus division is prepared to implement weather-related diversions and storm response crews are prepared to respond to any issues.
Marylanders are encouraged to keep their devices charges, monitor weather reports and plan for any potential impacts and delays to their morning commute. They’re also advised to pay attention to emergency alerts from official sources.
It’s also recommended that they have emergency kits ready to go, including face masks and hand sanitizer, in addition to traditional disaster supplies.