BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat sixth-ranked Maryland 70-63 in overtime on Sunday for its first victory in the 12-game series.

Indiana led by nine points with three minutes left in regulation before Maryland went on an 8-0 run. Maryland’s Ashley Owusu made a reverse layup with 58 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary, a 56% free-throw shooter, went 1 of 2 from the stripe to give Indiana a 61-59 lead. Owusu used a high screen and drove the lane to tie it with 19.4 seconds left. Indiana played for the final shot but Grace Berger’s free-throw line jumper was off the mark at the buzzer.

Indiana missed two free throws with 41.6 seconds left in overtime, leading 67-63, but Maryland couldn’t take advantage, missing two 3-pointers on its next possession and Patberg made 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead.

Maryland missed all seven of its field-goal attempts in overtime, becoming the 13th opponent Indiana (11-2) has held under 70 points this season.

Gulbe had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Holmes added 15 points and 14 boards. Cardano-Hillary and Berger each scored nine points as the Hoosiers only had two points from their two bench players. All five starters for Indiana played at least 40 minutes, with Patberg and Berger playing the entire game.