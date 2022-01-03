Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools held a news conference updating the public on their COVID-19 protocols on Monday and announced that city schools will return to in-person learning following winter break.
They also committed to keeping schools open as long as possible, despite the surge in Omicron cases.
"Baltimore City Schools is firmly committed to in person learning and keeping our students and staff safe," Sonja Santelises, Baltimore City Schools CEO said. "We know that virtual learning failed to meet the needs of many of our students, academically, socially, emotionally and in terms of their mental health. It is a clear choice in order to maintain safe and healthy in person learning."
To maintain a safe environment, Baltimore City Schools made five commitments to families and students:
- All staff will be required to participate in COVID-19 testing, regardless of their vaccination status.
- COVID-19 testing will accelerate this week.
- The school system will establish a COVID-19 response division by the end of the month.
- Staff and students in elementary school that test positive will be given rapid tests. Those that test positive will be sent home to quarantine.
- The school will provide additional ways for families to submit COVID-19 consent forms.
Despite the CDC cutting isolation guidance down to five days, Baltimore City will maintain their ten-day quarantine policy for all who test positive.
“No other sectors in our society right now are shutting down,” Bill Ferguson, Maryland Senate President said. “We must adhere to the sound advice that we have received across the board from scientific scientific experts: that schools be the last to close and, should additional protections be needed in the future, that they be the first to reopen.”