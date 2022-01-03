BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released an updated list of locations to test for and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The department opened two new testing sites Friday to keep up with an increased demand for testing amid a surge in new infections. All community testing sites are free.

Several pharmacy chains, including CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens, also provide testing in some locations. If you’re lucky, the stores may have home tests in stock.

Here are testing opportunities in the area for the week of January 3, as provided by the MDH.

Anne Arundel County Department of Health

Except for the new Anne Arundel Medical Center site, which is walk-ups only, testing appointments are now required in Anne Arundel County. Walk-ups will not be accommodated.

NEW: Anne Arundel Medical Center: South Pavilion, 2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401. Open Tuesday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NO APPOINTMENT – WALK UPS ONLY.

Annapolis Exchange – (1955 Annapolis Exchange) – Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Appointment ONLY. Pre-register.

Glen Burnie – (6701 Baymeadow Drive, parking lot) – Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. each day. Appointment ONLY. Pre-register.

Shady Side – (Lula Scott Community Center, 6243 Shady Side Road, backdoor) – Open Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Appointment ONLY. Pre-register.

Baltimore City Health Department:

There are testing options throughout Baltimore City offering barrier and cost-free services. Most of these are outdoor sites so they are weather permitting. Please dress accordingly.

Baltimore County Department of Health:

Randallstown – Liberty Family Resource Center (Resource Drive) – Monday, Jan. 3 and Friday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Dundalk Health Center (Dunmanway) – Open Wednesday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Drumcastle Government Center (York Road) (Note: Testing offered in trailer located behind the Mobil Gas Station) – Open Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 6, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, registration is required for testing at all county health department testing locations. Schedule online at https://BaltimoreCountyMD.gov/COVIDTest

Harford County Health Department

NEW: UM Upper Chesapeake Hospital – 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr., Bel Air, MD 21014. Open Tuesday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. No appointment needed, walk-ups only.

This page can help you find additional testing services in the county for both insured and uninsured residents: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/testing-in-harford/

Howard County Health Department

The Howard County Health Department offers appointment-only COVID testing using Azova Saliva test kits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the back entrance of its building at 8930 Stanford Blvd., Columbia.

More information may be found at https://www.howardcountymd.gov/covid-19-testing Appointments are now required for all future clinics and may be scheduled here. Due to extreme demand for testing services, no walk-ups will be accepted.