BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Masks will be required for visitors in Harford County buildings and for county government employees who interact with the public, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said on Monday.
The mandate will be effective Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will continue until further notice.
This move comes in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, with nearly 27% of Marylanders testing positive.
This decision is in line with Gov. Hogan's monday announcement that masks are now mandatory inside state buildings.
“Harford County businesses continue to have the option of requiring masks in their facilities,” said Glassman. “Citizens are encouraged to manage their risk by following best practices, which include wearing masks and social distancing in crowded indoor settings. Citizens are also encouraged to get the vaccine and the booster if they are eligible as one of the best ways to avoid serious illness and hospitalization.”