Harbaugh Says He Didn't Consider Letting Rams Score To Allow More Time For Game-Winning ComebackDid coach John Harbaugh think about letting the Rams score to give his offense more time to march down the field and setup a go-ahead score? "No. No way."

University Of Maryland Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test To Attend Indoor Sporting EventsWith the Omicron variant driving a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the University of Maryland will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend all indoor sporting events, including men's and women's basketball games,

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

No. 8 Indiana Women Top No. 6 Maryland For 1st Win In SeriesAli Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat sixth-ranked Maryland 70-63 in overtime on Sunday for its first victory in the 12-game series.