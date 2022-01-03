BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health and agency partners are closing five state-run COVID-19 testing sites Monday due to the winter weather.
With snow accumulating on the roads, the state is suspending operations at sites in Anne Arundel, Harford and Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore City.
The following testing sites are closed:
- Annapolis (Bladen & Calvert streets)
- Anne Arundel County (Anne Arundel Medical Center)
- Baltimore City (State Center)
- Harford County (Upper Chesapeake Health)
- Prince George’s County (City of Praise Family Ministries)
Besides that, the state said there might also be changes made to testing and vaccination clinics on Tuesday.