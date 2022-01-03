BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools and government offices across Maryland are closing their doors Monday or delaying their start times due to winter weather.
To help you keep track of them all, we’ve compiled a running list of various closures and delays. Scan the list below or track the latest updates right here.
Schools
- Closures
- Anne Arundel County Schools
- Baltimore County Schools
- Catholic High School of Baltimore
- Cecil County Schools
- Dorchester County Schools
- Elvaton Christian Academy
- God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School
- Harford County Schools
- Howard County Schools
- Kent County Schools
- McDonogh School
- Mount Airy Christian School
- Mount Pleasant Christian School
- Phillips School of Laurel
- Queen Anne’s County Schools
- School of the Cathedral
- Talbot County Schools
- Delays
- Carroll County Schools
- Frederick County Schools
- Montessori School of Westminster
- North Carroll Community School
- Rock Church Academy
Colleges
- Closures
- Anne Arundel Community College (online classes as scheduled)
- Bowie State University (online classes canceled)
- Harford Community College
- Loyola University (employees work remotely/essential employees report)
- Maryland Institute College of Art
- Prince George’s Community College (staff work remotely)
- Salisbury University (online classes as scheduled)
- Delays
- Community College of Baltimore County
- Stevenson University
- Towson University
- University of Maryland Baltimore County
- University of Maryland College Park
Child Care
- Closures
- Brilliant Beginnings Early Learning Center
- Caring Hearts Childcare
- Choo Choo Train Child Care Center
- Fields Preparatory Childcare Inc.
- Fine Point Stay And Play
- Heavenly Angels Early Learning Center
- Little Darlings Learning Center
- Little Flowers Childhood and Development Center
- Magic Moments Early Learning Center
- Our Children “R” Tomorrow Leaders
- Stars of Tomorrow Child Care Center
- Delays
- Angel Keepers Childcare Center
- Apple Tree Children’s Center
- Little Angels Learning Palace Daycare
- Robin’s Nest Daycare
- Sweet Potato Kids
- Timonium Child Care Center
Adult Care
- Closures
- Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center
- Anne Arundel Senior Centers
- Life Adult Medical Day Services
- Talbot County Senior Center
- Caroline County Senior Center
- Delays
- Baltimore County Senior Centers
Government
- Closures
- Anne Arundel County Circuit Court
- Anne Arundel County District Court
- Anne Arundel County Libraries
- Baltimore City Circuit Court
- Baltimore City District Court
- Baltimore County Circuit Court
- Baltimore County District Court
- Calvert County Government
- Caroline County Government
- Dorchester County Circuit Court
- Fort Meade
- Harford County Circuit Court
- Harford County District Court
- Howard County Circuit Court
- Howard County District Court
- Howard County Government
- Howard County Public Library
- Kent County Government
- Prince George’s County Government
- Somerset County Circuit Court
- U.S. District Court of Maryland
- Washington D.C. Federal Offices
- Delays
- Baltimore County Government
- Baltimore County Public Library
- Baltimore County Ride
- Cecil County Government
- Harford County Government
- NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
- Queen Anne’s County Government
Businesses
- Closures
- Athelas Institute
- Park West Health System