CLOSURESMaryland School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Weather
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Delays, Inclement Weather, Maryland News, School Closings, Snow, Winter storm warning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools and government offices across Maryland are closing their doors Monday or delaying their start times due to winter weather.

To help you keep track of them all, we’ve compiled a running list of various closures and delays. Scan the list below or track the latest updates right here.

 

Schools

  • Closures
    • Anne Arundel County Schools
    • Baltimore County Schools
    • Catholic High School of Baltimore
    • Cecil County Schools
    • Dorchester County Schools
    • Elvaton Christian Academy
    • God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School
    • Harford County Schools
    • Howard County Schools
    • Kent County Schools
    • McDonogh School
    • Mount Airy Christian School
    • Mount Pleasant Christian School
    • Phillips School of Laurel
    • Queen Anne’s County Schools
    • School of the Cathedral
    • Talbot County Schools
  • Delays
    • Carroll County Schools
    • Frederick County Schools
    • Montessori School of Westminster
    • North Carroll Community School
    • Rock Church Academy

Colleges

  • Closures
    • Anne Arundel Community College (online classes as scheduled)
    • Bowie State University (online classes canceled)
    • Harford Community College
    • Loyola University (employees work remotely/essential employees report)
    • Maryland Institute College of Art
    • Prince George’s Community College (staff work remotely)
    • Salisbury University (online classes as scheduled)
  • Delays
    • Community College of Baltimore County
    • Stevenson University
    • Towson University
    • University of Maryland Baltimore County
    • University of Maryland College Park

Child Care

  • Closures
    • Brilliant Beginnings Early Learning Center
    • Caring Hearts Childcare
    • Choo Choo Train Child Care Center
    • Fields Preparatory Childcare Inc.
    • Fine Point Stay And Play
    • Heavenly Angels Early Learning Center
    • Little Darlings Learning Center
    • Little Flowers Childhood and Development Center
    • Magic Moments Early Learning Center
    • Our Children “R” Tomorrow Leaders
    • Stars of Tomorrow Child Care Center
  • Delays
    • Angel Keepers Childcare Center
    • Apple Tree Children’s Center
    • Little Angels Learning Palace Daycare
    • Robin’s Nest Daycare
    • Sweet Potato Kids
    • Timonium Child Care Center

Adult Care

  • Closures
    • Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center
    • Anne Arundel Senior Centers
    • Life Adult Medical Day Services
    • Talbot County Senior Center
    • Caroline County Senior Center
  • Delays
    • Baltimore County Senior Centers

Government

  • Closures
    • Anne Arundel County Circuit Court
    • Anne Arundel County District Court
    • Anne Arundel County Libraries
    • Baltimore City Circuit Court
    • Baltimore City District Court
    • Baltimore County Circuit Court
    • Baltimore County District Court
    • Calvert County Government
    • Caroline County Government
    • Dorchester County Circuit Court
    • Fort Meade
    • Harford County Circuit Court
    • Harford County District Court
    • Howard County Circuit Court
    • Howard County District Court
    • Howard County Government
    • Howard County Public Library
    • Kent County Government
    • Prince George’s County Government
    • Somerset County Circuit Court
    • U.S. District Court of Maryland
    • Washington D.C. Federal Offices
  • Delays
    • Baltimore County Government
    • Baltimore County Public Library
    • Baltimore County Ride
    • Cecil County Government
    • Harford County Government
    • NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    • Queen Anne’s County Government

Businesses

  • Closures
    • Athelas Institute
    • Park West Health System

CBS Baltimore Staff