BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said it responded to 810 calls for service after a snowstorm blanketed much of the state Monday morning.
The agency said it responded to 199 crashes and 237 disabled vehicles between 3:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The snow had stopped around 1 p.m. for most of the region. The agency said it responded to 132 crashes of the day before 3:30 p.m.
State Police said Snow emergency plans remain in effect in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
While snow and slush created hazards in the road, a refreeze overnight could complicate the roads even more Tuesday morning. Maryland officials ask residents to practice caution on the roads and delay the commute if possible.
