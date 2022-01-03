BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials urged residents and visitors in Baltimore City to stay off the streets unless they absolutely have to travel, as the first snow fall of 2022 blankets the region.

More than 300 essential workers from the departments of Transportation, Public Works, Recreation and Parks, and General Services have been working since 10 p.m. Sunday evening to prepare for the winter weather, Scott said.

Accumulation in the city is expected to range between 4 and 8 inches, Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said.

The worst of the snowfall is expected to drop off by noon Monday, but accumulation will continue into the afternoon, the mayor said.

He advised Baltimoreans that winds and dropping temperatures in the evening will lead to black ice on some streets. Motorists shouldn’t drive on roads such as I-83 and Hilton Parkway to avoid potentially hazardous conditions, Scott said.

“With temperatures in the early morning in the low teens tomorrow, and wet snowfall, icy road conditions can be dangerous tomorrow,” Sharkey said. “The biggest challenge will be the refreeze over the next few days.”

Crews will continue to spread salt on local roads, bike lanes and ADA ramps.

“Please be patient, but most importantly, remain safe,” Scott said.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services is providing winter shelter through Sunday, Jan. 9 at four different locations. Residents can call 211 to access the shelters.

Baltimoreans should call 311 to report downed trees and snowy or icy conditions that haven’t been treated. Power outages should be reported to BGE at 877-778-2222.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for Baltimore City, as well as Anne Arundel, Caroline, Cecil Charles, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties, and parts of Howard County.

As of Monday morning, Pimlico had recorded 1.3 inches of snow. The heaviest snowfall is expected south of the city, where forecasts call for up to six inches of snow or more.

Schools in the city were already closed before the snowstorm arrived. On Dec. 23, Baltimore City Public Schools extended winter break through Tuesday, January 4 to provide time for students and staff to test for COVID-19.

Further updates can be found at snow.baltimorecity.gov. Residents should clear their sidewalks within 48 hours, Sharkey said.

The mayor said he expects COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the city will reopen on Tuesday.