BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a New Year’s Day crash that killed a 34-year-old Baltimore woman.
The deadly crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 395 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the agency said in a news release.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe multiple vehicles struck 34-year-old Latia Nicole Hopkins, who died of her injuries.
Police said it appears Hopkins had been driving a Nissan Maxima, which she stopped on I-395 before the crash occurred.
Investigators spoke with multiple drivers who stopped after striking Hopkins, but they believe there may be others.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at 443-915-7750.