BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather has caused more than 19,000 residents in the Baltimore region to lose power as of 1:13 p.m. Monday, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric’s outage map.
A majority of the outages were in Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George's counties, where 373 outages impacted 18,218 customers, according to the utility company.
A smaller number of outages impacted parts of Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties.
As of Monday afternoon, 19,278 BGE customers were impacted by 412 outages, according to the company.
Residents can report outages online if they still have an internet connection on their cell phones or by calling 1-877-778-2222.