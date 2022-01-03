BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 13,000 residents are still without power Monday evening following a snowstorm that blanketed central Maryland, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric’s outage map.
As many as 19,393 BGE customers were impacted by 497 outages on Monday afternoon, according to the utility company.
Throughout the day a majority of the outages have been concentrated in Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George's counties, where 461 outages are still impacting 15,060 customers as of Monday evening. More than 18,000 customers in those counties were affected during the afternoon, according to the utility company.
A smaller number of outages were reported in parts of Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties.
Residents can report outages online if they still have an internet connection on their cell phones or by calling 1-877-778-2222.