BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is spreading across Maryland early Monday with a band of sleet and freezing rain just south of Baltimore and rain over southern parts of the state.

That precipitation will transition to snow as we move toward sunrise. That’s when the heaviest of the snow will begin, and it’s predicted to last through most of the morning.

The winter storm’s track shifted northwest overnight, meaning we’re expecting higher snowfall totals further north and west than originally anticipated.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington D.C., parts of central Maryland including Cecil County as well as southern portions of Baltimore and Harford counties.

Parts of Maryland are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of snow, but the areas that see that heaviest snowfall are forecast to get 5 to 10 inches.

What was sleet and freezing rain an hour ago is now snow in the Baltimore area and this transition will continue to push south as colder air takes hold. The heaviest snow will fall from daybreak through the morning.

If you’re heading out on the roads, expect your morning commute to be challenging with visibility reduced to a quarter mile or less where snowfall is heaviest.

Gusty winds could also lead to snow drifts, which could present another hazard for drivers.

The weather has already led several school districts throughout the region to close schools for the day. View an updated list of closures here.