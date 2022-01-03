BALTIMORE (WJZ) — THB Bagelry & Deli is giving customers a free bagel with cream cheese in celebration of National Bagel Day.

The bagels will be offered to those with the myTHB app on Jan. 15, with a portion of the sales going to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital as they celebrate their Centennial year in 2022.

“Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital is thrilled and extremely grateful to be partnering with THB for National Bagel Day this year,” Director of Philanthropy Paula Bragg said. “This special event is a wonderful kickoff to the hospital’s Centennial year, and everyone who joins in the celebration will help us continue to meet the medical needs of the children in our community.”

Starting at 11 a.m., customers will also receive a free tumbler while supplies last. This offer applies to all six THB locations.

“National Bagel Day has become one of our favorite annual traditions at THB, and we are thrilled to welcome guests to all six locations this year for a free bagel and cream cheese,” THB Owner and CEO Tony Scotto said. “National Bagel Day is huge for us and we wanted to thank our loyal bagel fans and app users by kicking off the new year in the best way possible – with free bagels!”

The offer will not be available through in-store purchases that don’t involve the app and cannot be applied through 3rd party apps like UberEats or DoorDash.

To receive the free bagels, users must have the app downloaded at least a day in advance to Jan. 15.