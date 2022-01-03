FAIRLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a snow plow Monday evening in Montgomery County, police said.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road in Fairfield. All lanes were blocked as of 8 p.m.
The crash happened after a snowstorm brought up to a foot of snow to the DC metro region Monday morning.
Police did not release any identifying information on those involved. The crash remains under investigation.
RT @mcpnews TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road is shut down following a traffic collision. Drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes. #MCPNews #Roadclosure https://t.co/HbQV1gzDUb pic.twitter.com/ItS1C8iISD
