COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — With the Omicron variant driving a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the University of Maryland will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend all indoor sporting events, including men’s and women’s basketball games, the athletic department said Monday.

The new policy goes into effect on Sunday, January 9 and will remain in place until further notice.

All attendees age 12 and older can provide the following:

A COVID-19 vaccination card

A picture of COVID-19 vaccination card

A screenshot of vaccination records from a pharmacy

A screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid antigen test within 48 hours of the game. Home tests will not be accepted

Fans 18 and older will have to show a photo ID to verify their vaccination card or negative test. Attendees age 12 and younger are exempt from the policy.

The university said it is continuing its indoor mask mandate for all attendees. Masks must be worn by fans at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

University of Maryland students, who are already required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, do not have to provide proof of vaccination.

Anyone found to be in violation of the school’s protocols will be given an initial verbal warning. If patrons continue to violate the protocols, they will be asked to leave and not receive a refund, the university said.

The athletic department also announced that concession stands will remain closed until Jan. 8. They will reopen the following day.