BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With snow sweeping across Maryland on Monday, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is reminding travelers to check their flight status before heading out.
While the airport said its crews are working throughout the storm to keep runways clear, FlightAware shows dozens of delays and cancellations for flights heading into and out of BWI.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, the flight-tracking website showed 139 incoming and outgoing flights were canceled, and another 27 flights were delayed.
Nationwide, more than 800 flights in and out of the U.S. were delayed, while nearly 1,900 others were scrubbed entirely, according to FlightAware.
It’s unclear if all of those delays and disruptions are related to the winter storm.