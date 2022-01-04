SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Three passengers in a sport utility vehicle have died after they crashed into the back of snowplow in Silver Spring on Monday evening, Montgomery County police said.
About 6:45 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the scene at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Road and found a black Cadillac SRX with four passengers had crashed into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck.
Two women and one male were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two of the victims were from Baltimore. The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Natasha Ann Hunter of Baltimore; 52-year-old Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore; and 27-year-old Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks of Clinton, Md.
EMS removed the fourth passenger from the rear of the vehicle and took him to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in serious condition, police said.
The driver of the snowplow remained on the scene after the collision, police said.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.