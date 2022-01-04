BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral service will be held next week for Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last month.
A wake will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Baltimore Convention Center followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. the same day, Baltimore Police said Tuesday.READ MORE: 3 People Die After Their Vehicle Crashes Into The Back Of Snowplow In Silver Spring
There will be a public viewing for the officer on Sunday and Monday at the Wylie Funeral Home on North Mount Street.
Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, died after she was removed from life support Dec. 23, a week after she was shot multiple times in the Curtis Bay area.READ MORE: Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Response To COVID-19
Police previously said Holley was seated in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when someone opened fire into her vehicle.
Two men—31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw—were arrested the next day after police linked them to the shooting based on surveillance video.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Surpass 3K, With More Than 500 Patients In Intensive Care
Both men remain in custody while awaiting trial on charges linked to Officer Holley’s shooting and the murder of Justin Johnson, a man killed the same day.