BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police will release body camera footage Tuesday afternoon from a Christmas Day shootout in Northwest Baltimore.
Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau with the Baltimore Police Department's public integrity bureau will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to share the footage.
The police shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25 after officers were called to a behavioral crisis at a home on Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area.
Police said 59-year-old Barron Von Coe told officers he had placed explosives around the home, then he pulled out a handgun and opened fire.
Officers returned fire and struck Coe, who was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, the police department previously said.
No officers were hurt in the shootout.
Investigators recovered a box containing wires, tubes and a power source, but they determined it was inert and free of explosive material.
Coe is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.