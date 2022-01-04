HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday is set to announce emergency actions Maryland is taking in response to COVID-19.

The governor’s office has called a news conference for 10 a.m. at the Coordinated Highway Action Response Team’s Statewide Operations Center.

Details about the emergency actions weren’t immediately released.

The state has rolled out several measures in recent weeks to address a sharp rise in both COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Hogan announced Monday that masks will be mandatory inside all state buildings along with any public spaces leased by the state.

The governor and the Maryland Department of Health opened two new state-run testing sites in Anne Arundel and Harford counties last week.

Last month, Hogan pledged $100 million to address staffing shortages at nursing homes and hospitals, which have been nearing capacity.

Several hospitals throughout the region have declared disasters and implemented crisis protocols, citing a recent explosion in COVID-19 patients.

The Maryland Hospital Association has called on the state to declare a limited public health emergency to help hospitals manage the surge.