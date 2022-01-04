BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”!

In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded!

This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies we will see the coldest night of this winter so far. Some areas may drop to the low teens, but near the bay, we will probably get down to about 20 degrees.

With slush from today and some standing water, all that untreated snow will have frozen solid, and black ice will likely be an issue during the morning.

Please take care walking and driving overnight and in the morning as well.

Tuesday will give us a chance to melt out some snow as sunny skies will return and slight warmer temperatures will help the melting process as well. Even warmer air will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday too.

There is, however, a slight chance for a bit more snow or a mix by very later Thursday night or Friday morning , before more cold air moves our way to end the week.

Let’s face it, winter has finally arrived!

Bob Turk