BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday, the Maryland Hospital Association confirmed to WJZ.
The figures come a day after the Maryland Department of Health reported a record 2,746 hospitalizations as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to soar.
Several hospitals have shifted to crisis standards of care to keep up with the demand for care, which has been fueled by a recent explosion in cases.
With healthcare workers stretched thin, the state has already established a surge operations center to help hospitals manage bed space and pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with staffing shortages.