CLOSURESMaryland School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Weather
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, covid-19 hospitalizations, Larry Hogan, Maryland Hospital Association, Maryland News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday, the Maryland Hospital Association confirmed to WJZ.

The figures come a day after the Maryland Department of Health reported a record 2,746 hospitalizations as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to soar.

Several hospitals have shifted to crisis standards of care to keep up with the demand for care, which has been fueled by a recent explosion in cases.

With healthcare workers stretched thin, the state has already established a surge operations center to help hospitals manage bed space and pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with staffing shortages.

CBS Baltimore Staff