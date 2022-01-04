BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Bel Air.
About 7 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire at the home in the 800 block of Cedar Lane, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
The fire marshal’s office said those inside the home escaped without injury.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.
