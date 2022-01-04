BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Should major league players and team owners come together on a new collective bargaining agreement, the 2022 baseball season will mark the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, a ballpark that ushered in a new era of downtown stadiums with retro-design features.

The Baltimore Orioles brand their home field as “The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball.”

To celebrate three decades in the stadium, the Orioles will sport commemorative patches on their jerseys, hold pregame ceremonies, open an exhibit on the ballpark’s history, offer special deals to fans throughout the season and give back to the Pigtown neighborhood just outside the ballpark’s famed brick walls.

Fans can enjoy $10 seats in the Eutaw Street bleachers for every home game from Monday through Thursday throughout the season, with the exception of Opening Day, scheduled for March 31, the team said. Birdland Members with full or partial season ticket packages will also get 30% discounts on concessions and merchandise, and two exclusive giveaways–a souvenir hat and a vial of dirt from the Oriole Park infield.

The Orioles Team Store will have 30th Anniversary novelties, hats, apparel and other merchandise for sale.

On the field, the team will mark the anniversary during a pregame ceremony before the Aug. 6 game against he Pittsburgh Pirates. Attendees will also receive a stadium-themed giveaway.

The ballclub said the exhibit will feature exclusive photos of the stadium from the last three decades, and Orioles fans will also have the opportunity to share their own pictures and memories of Camden Yards.

Over the course of the year, members of the team’s front office and other employees will work with Habitat For Humanity to build three new homes, rehab two others, and construct a community greenspace in Pigtown.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened on April 6, 1992. In the 30 seasons since, more than 72 million fans have come downtown to take in a game, the team said.