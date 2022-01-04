BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recycling collection has been delayed in more than two dozen neighborhoods Tuesday as the Department of Public Works deals with the lingering effects of Monday’s snowstorm and a surge in COVID-19 cases that has presented “operational challenges,” the agency said.

Pickup has been delayed in the following neighborhoods: Allendale, Arcadia, Ashburton, Beverly Hills, Callaway-Garrison, Fallstaff, Frankford, Franklintown Road, Glen, Grove Park, Howard Park, Irvington Penrose / Fayette Street Outreach, Moravia-Walther, Montebello, Oldtown, Overlea, Park Circle, Parkside, Ten Hills, Towanda-Grantley, Uplands, West Arlington, West Gate, Yale Heights, West Gate.

The Shipley Hill, Saint Josephs and Carroll-South Hilton neighborhoods were also experiencing delays, but collection was underway as of Tuesday afternoon, the agency tweeted.

#baltimorecity ♻Service Update: Today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, DPW Solid Waste crews are out. But we're continuing to work through operational challenges presented by +COVID-19 cases, Monday's winter weather. Contributing to♻️delays in the following neighborhoods: — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) January 4, 2022

The agency will be providing further updates at bit.ly/DPWCollectionUpdate.

On Monday evening DPW warned icy roads, alleys and sidewalks and the surge in cases could lead to delays for trash and recycling collection.

“The City’s alleyways are expected to remain quite slick, and any melting precipitation will refreeze overnight,” the agency said in a news release on Monday. “These conditions make the collection of trash and recycling difficult for sanitation workers.”

Last week, the agency cancelled recycling collection in more than a dozen neighborhoods “due to staffing shortages caused by a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.”

DPW also cancelled the following Solid Waste services for Jan. 4: