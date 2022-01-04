BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain.

The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute.

That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either.

WJZ is also tracking a storm that could bring another round of snow to our area on Thursday night into Friday morning. Though the snow would fall overnight, it could disrupt your commute.

The storm could produce one to three inches of snow for the Baltimore region, or as much as three to six inches.

While it’s anticipated that snow would fall overnight and continue into the morning, lower temperatures outside could create particularly dangerous conditions on the road for Friday’s commute.

So, if you’re out on the roads Wednesday and Friday mornings, take it slow. It’s also recommended that you keep an emergency supply kit in your car in case you need it.

Stay with WJZ on air and online for your most up-to-date forecast.