OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was arrested in late December in connection with an attempted ATM robbery in Owings Mills, the Baltimore County Police Department said Wednesday.
On Dec. 29 about 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd. for a report of a burglary and saw a white truck with chains wrapped around the machine. The suspect ran from the scene but was later detained in a wooded area a short distance away near Embassy Circle.
The truck, a 2019 Ford F550, was registered with the City of Baltimore, police said. Both the city emblem and the front license plate had been taped over.
Investigators determined the truck had been reported stolen in Carroll County.
Kirk Parker Jr., 36, was charged with second-degree burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and several other charges, police said.
Parker is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.
The Baltimore region saw a string of smash-and-grab ATM thefts or attempted thefts late last year.