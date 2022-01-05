BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With students set to return to the classroom, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday said the city will give 100,000 tests and 80,000 masks to Baltimore City Public Schools.

Scott endorsed the school system’s plan for in-person school, saying virtual classes have led to learning loss that has impacted the emotional well-being of students and deepened inequities in education.

“I hear directly from students all the time who tell me, ‘Mayor, I cannot return to virtual learning, it will not work for me. Please don’t let me have to got back to learning at home,'” he said. “And we all know that the best place for students to learn is in the classroom, where they have the proper environment to grow and develop their mind and social skills so that they can grow to become the best versions of themselves.”

The city has also secured 200,000 at-home testing kits that will be distributed to residents in the coming weeks, Scott said.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the city’s current seven-day positivity rate is 252 cases per 100,000 people, a “high rate of transmission.”

As of Jan. 3, hospitals in the city are at 86% capacity in intensive care units and 88% capacity in acute care beds, she said. The Maryland Department of Health data breach has limited the agency’s ability to update data on its website, but Dzirasa said up-to-date metrics are still posted on the state health department’s website.

Both Scott and Dzirasa renewed their calls for Baltimoreans to get fully vaccinated and receive their booster shot if they are eligible.

“I want to be clear that although vaccinated individuals can get infected with COVID-19, the majority of those being being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated, Dzirasa said.

This story will be updated.