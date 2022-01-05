(CBS)– “The Amazing Race” begins its historic 33rd trip around the world when 11 new teams take off from their homes and travel to their first destination, London, England, on the special two-hour season premiere of “The Amazing Race” Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show’s history, The Amazing Race resumed and concluded production this fall. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)
Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.
Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)
Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.
Arun Kumar (56) and Natalia Kumar (28)
Father and daughter from Detroit, Mich.
Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25)
Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.
Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner
Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.
Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.
Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez
Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.
Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42)
Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.
Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30)
Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively.
Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38)
Best friends from Columbia, Mo.
Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31)
“The Amazing Race” sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.