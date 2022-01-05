ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Weather woes have prompted Annapolis officials to prepare for a winter storm that could create hazardous road conditions on Friday.

The plow trucks in Annapolis do not use ice-cutter blades, according to a press statement issued by the office of Mayor Gavin Buckley. That means the trucks have not been effective at trimming off the ice that has accumulated on roadways following Monday’s snowstorm.

The absence of sun has allowed ice to remain on the roadways, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday in central Maryland.

Dozens of residents have reported power outages due to the recent storm. Baltimore Gas and Electric estimated that there were about 168 homes without electricity as of noon on Tuesday. Most of those homes are outside of the city limits, per the press statement.

City officials are preparing for worsening road conditions.

“The storm has the potential to impact the Friday morning commute,” according to the press statement. “With temperatures below freezing throughout the event, there is a possibility of accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. The National Weather Service indicates that this is a fast-moving system that will move in around 10 p.m. Thursday and out of the area by 5 a.m. Friday.”

The Stanton Center at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis will serve as a warming center from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. until January 10. The center has a mask requirement and requires all visitors to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.