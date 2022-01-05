BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm building fire in the city’s Charles North neighborhood.
No injuries are reported at this time.
Roads are closed in the area.
Large fire erupting from the roof of this 4-story building on 22nd St. & Maryland Ave. in Charles North. Firefighters evacuated everyone inside. No injuries to report.
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) January 5, 2022
W 22nd St closed at Maryland Ave due to fire activity
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) January 5, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.