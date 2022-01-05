CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Rachel Menitoff
22nd street, Apartment Fire, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Building Fire, Charles North, Fire, Firefighters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm building fire in the city’s Charles North neighborhood.

Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said the fire is in the 100-block of West 22nd Street, near Maryland Avenue.

We are told the building where the fire started is vacant, but the flames spread to at least one other building.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rachel Menitoff