BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death early Wednesday of a man in Northwest Baltimore.
Officers called to a shooting near Reisterstown Road and Grantley Avenue about 1 a.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police.
Additional details weren’t immediately clear Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.