FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — With the Omicron variant driving an increase in COVID-19 cases, the City of Frederick is moving all government meetings to virtual and closing offices to the public over the next nine days, officials said Wednesday.

The protocols are in effect from Jan. 6-14, at which point leaders will evaluate the city’s position, the government said in a news release.

The Weinberg Center for the Arts will cancel all events during that same period, and Parks and Recreation facilities will have modified operations in place with enhanced safety protocols, the city said.

“As we navigate the challenging waters brought on yet again by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City encourages residents to continue to do their part to lessen the burden on our health care system by social distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated and boosted,” the city said in its release.

The 21701, 21702 and 21703 ZIP Codes, all of which contain parts of the City of Frederick, have some of the highest concentrations of COVID-19 cases in Frederick County, according to county health department data. Those areas account for 17,586 of the county’s 34,077 cases, according to the health department’s site.

The county has reported 614 new cases and four additional deaths over the last 24 hours. The current seven-day positivity rate is 31.8%.