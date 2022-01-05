BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People lined up at the Northern Parkway testing site in Baltimore hours before it opened — waiting for a hard-to-get Covid-19 test as the city recorded its highest positivity rate ever: 33%. That is above the almost 29% positivity overall in Maryland.

🚨 Baltimore’s health commissioner says the positivity rate in the city is now 33%; she says on December 20th, 306 #Covid_19 patients occupied hospital beds in Baltimore. Now, 822 patients are hospitalized with covid. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022

More than 10k new cases reported in Maryland today; the positivity rate is now above 28% @wjz pic.twitter.com/oqsImHmtdT — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022

“This is too long. Two hours! But some people have been waiting for longer than two hours at other places so I’m not going to complain,” one of those in line told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Long lines for testing at Northern Parkway site in Baltimore; I stopped briefly to talk to a woman near the front of the line who has been here for 2 hours. @wjz #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/cEu5CiSzcd — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022

The line dissipated by 2 p.m.and many praised the efficiency of the workers—and were happy to hopefully learn their status soon.

“No one has waited an hour yet as it didn’t start until 12 noon today. It’s frustrating, but we also know that we’ve been working with all of our partners,” Mayor Brandon Scott told Hellgren.

Baltimore Health commissioner says city is seeing more cases now than at any other time during pandemic. Patients in hospitals have gone up 170%—highest since start of pandemic. City’s dashboard still not updated after state data issues @wjz pic.twitter.com/AlNed7z5rw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022

At the state spending board Wednesday morning, Maryland’s comptroller said the lines for tests—almost two years into the pandemic—are “alarming.” He also called for a statewide mask mandate, something the governor says he is unwilling to do.

“If you’re vaccinated and you’re boosted and you have a mask on, at least you’re doing what common sense would say,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. Mayor Scott has also called for a statewide mask mandate but noted Baltimore City’s own indoor mask mandate remains in effect.

At the same meeting, Governor Larry Hogan revealed numbers from the University of Maryland Medical System that show 89% of recent cases n Maryland are the omicron variant. 74% of those hospitalized recently are unvaccinated, but only 2% of those who have received their booster shot have been hospitalized.

During today’s meeting of the @MarylandBPW, I provided an update on the COVID-19 state of emergency and steps the state is taking to address the national testing shortage. Details: https://t.co/0aGvENLMws pic.twitter.com/qlhBAeapNY — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 5, 2022

Hogan said the state is working to obtain more rapid tests and the Biden Administration told him they would not be able to help in that effort for several weeks.

Governor Hogan says at his phone meeting with The White House yesterday, he learned it will likely be weeks before the federal government provides significantly more rapid tests @wjz pic.twitter.com/UFkxYZVcd5 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022

Despite the rising case numbers, Mayor Scott is demanding schools stay open for in-person learning—and will provide city schools with 100,000 rapid tests and 80,000 N95 masks.

“I hear from parents and teachers, but most importantly, I hear directly from students who tell me, ‘Mayor, I cannot return to virtual learning. It will not work for me. Please don’t let me have to go back to learning at home.’ And we all know that the best way for students to learn is in the classroom,” the mayor said.