BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Poppy.

She is a puppy and will probably grow to be a medium sized dog.

She had a tough beginning as part of a large group of dogs held in terrible conditions. They were seized in Baltimore County this year.

Since they arrived at Baltimore County Animal Services, they were found to be infected with distemper, which is highly contagious and potentially deadly.

She was quarantined at the shelter and survived and then got ringworm and had to be quarantined again.

She is the sweetest calmest puppy ever.

She’s being fostered by TRU Rescue and is now healthy.

She loves everyone and does well with other dogs.

To learn more about Poppy, you can visit the organization’s website here.