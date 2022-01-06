BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With snow in the forecast Thursday night, Frederick County is taking steps to keep drivers safe.
The county's public works division is putting down salt brine on the roads where snow is predicted to fall to keep ice from accumulating and head off potentially dangerous traffic conditions.
Unlike rock salt, the liquid salt mixture begins working immediately, according to the county, which says It's more effective in lower temperatures and can be applied to roads ahead of time.
Besides efforts to melt any ice that forms, the county is reminding residents to take stock of their cars’ fluid levels, belts, tire tread and batteries to ensure that everything is working properly.
Besides efforts to melt any ice that forms, the county is reminding residents to take stock of their cars' fluid levels, belts, tire tread and batteries to ensure that everything is working properly.

The county recommends that drivers adjust their commutes to avoid getting caught in the elements in rush hour. It's also recommended that drivers go slow and maintain a safe distance.
Stay updated on the county’s snow removal and road maintenance efforts here.