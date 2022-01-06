BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced he will award Governor’s Citations to H&S Bakery and an Ellicott City couple who helped feed stranded drivers on a stretch of icy Virginia interstate Tuesday.

Casey Holihan and her husband, John Noe, were on a five-hour road trip from Ellicott City to North Carolina to visit family before Noe headed to Germany. That five-hour trip turned into more than 30 hours when they hit I-95 in Virginia.

Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night Monday in snow and freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of the road south of the nation’s capital after a winter storm.

Holihan ended up helping distribute nearly 600 loaves of bread after she called H&S bakery and ended up getting a call back from one of the owners, Chuck Paterakis.

“I will be awarding governor’s citations to Casey Holihan and John Noe, as well as H&S Bakery, for their incredible selflessness in helping people stranded on I-95 in Virginia earlier this week,” Hogan said in a tweet.

A spokesperson for the governor told WJZ the time the governor will present the citations has not been scheduled. It is not clear if there will be a ceremony.