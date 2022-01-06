BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With all the major injuries and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s uncertain status for Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, many Ravens fans are no doubt looking ahead to 2022.

But there’s still a chance the Ravens could slip into the playoffs, and the odds are better than Lloyd Christmas’.

First and foremost, the Ravens (8-8) need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Then, in the words of defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, “we just need a three-game parlay to hit.”

With a win, the Ravens could reach the postseason if the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Miami Dolphins lose to or tie the New England Patriots.

Under that scenario, the Colts, Ravens and Chargers would all be 9-8, and the Dolphins would be either 8-9 or 8-8-1. Miami is already eliminated from the playoffs.

The 11th-seeded Ravens hold the tie-breaker over both the Colts and Chargers–the current No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the playoffs if the season ended today–after beating those teams in back-to-back games in Weeks 5 and 6.

Las Vegas (9-7) clinches a playoff berth with a win, and in the above scenario, the Ravens would slide into the final slot.

FiveThirtyEight puts the odds of this happening at 2%, but they’re telling Ravens fans there’s a chance.