BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was arrested Thursday after commandeering an ambulance from a Carroll County hospital and crashing into two police vehicles, authorities said.
About 12:15 p.m., deputies learned that a Baltimore County Fire Department ambulance had been stolen from Carroll Hospital Center, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies and state troopers later found the stolen ambulance traveling south along Route 32, but instead of pulling over, the driver led authorities on a brief pursuit, deputies said.
At some point, the ambulance crashed into a Maryland State Police vehicle and then struck a Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
The pursuit came to an end about 12:30 p.m. when the ambulance stopped near Gamber Fire Company. At that point, the driver was taken into custody.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Deputies said charges are pending against the unnamed driver, who was checked out at a local hospital.