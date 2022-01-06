CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Maryland News, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.

 

Schools

  • Closures
  • Delays

Colleges

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)

Child Care

  • Closures
  • Delays

Adult Care

  • Closures
    • Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center
    • Talbot County Senior Center
  • Delays

Government

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Fort Detrick (Opening two hours late)

Businesses

  • Closures
    • The Maryland Zoo
  • Delays

